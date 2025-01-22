FD: 4 hospitalized, including 2 children, in Florence apartment fire

FLORENCE, Ky. — Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a Northern Kentucky apartment building caught fire, Florence Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Born said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a building fire in the 7000 block of Shenandoah Drive in Florence. Born said that when crews arrived, heavy fire was visible on the first floor of the apartment building.

"Next arriving crews had to pick people off balconies with multiple victims on the balconies," Born said.

Born said 12 apartment units were affected by the flames.

Two victims were taken to the UC Medical Center and two children were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Due to the cold temperatures, Florence Fire and EMS brought TANK buses to the scene to keep people warm. Crews said some residents are also temporarily staying in another apartment building within the complex to stay warm.

City of Florence Human Services Administrator Katie James said the city is working with residents at the scene to provide community resources to meet their immediate needs.

"The Red Cross is here to provide shelter, and as we continue to identify more needs, we will work to meet those needs as quickly as we can," James said.

James added that any residents who had been impacted by the fire and left the scene could call the City of Florence administration building for assistance.