Family of 18-year-old killed by tire react to 7-year prison sentence for man who fled crash scene

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A Cincinnati man will spend seven years in jail after a crash in which a truck tire flew through a windshield on I-75, killing an 18-year-old woman.

Ricky A. Raider, 37, was taken into police custody almost a year after the incident, according to Boone County Sheriff's Office. He was indicted on June 4 for the July 16, 2023 death of Lauren A. Collins.

Thursday Collins' mother, Amy Marsh, and three other family members including Collins' father, stepfather, and grandmother shared how the tragedy impacted their lives.

"There's a sense of relief," Marsh said. "We were very worried about having to sit through a heartbreaking trial."

Raider will spend those seven years in jail without the possibility of parole. In court Thursday, Raider apologized to Collins' family.

"To the family members and friends and the loved ones of Lauren Collins, I'm so sorry I cut your time short with her," Raider said. “I don’t have the words to express how truly sorry I am to have done this to you. It was a freak accident that I wish I could rewind time and take back if I could. I just want you all to know I am truly sorry again from the bottom of my heart. This tragedy will stay with me in my heart.”

The sheriff's office believe a truck traveling northbound on I-75 lost its tire, which then rolled out of control, over the concrete barrier, and into oncoming traffic when it hit Collins' windshield.

On July 22, 2023, Raider reported himself to the Independence Police Department, admitting "he lost a tire on the interstate over the past weekend."

But at the time he claimed he didn't believe his tire had hit anyone.

The sheriff's office said months later that Sgt. Jeffy Nagy obtained a recorded phone call from July 16, 2023, between Raider and a female inmate at the Bullitt County Detention Center. During the call, Raider said he was driving on northbound I-75 when his tire dismounted from his truck. He also said that he witnessed the tire hit Collins' vehicle, and he knew that it likely injured or killed someone.

“There was a deviant chuckle in his voice in that recording that cut straight into my soul and should cut into the heart of anyone who has any empathy for human life,” Marsh described during her statement to Boone County judge James R. Schrand Thursday.

Courtesy: Shine Like Lauren, Inc. Lauren Collins was killed in July of 2023.

Collins' mother told WCPO directly that she didn't believe Raider's apology.

“I heard what he said, and I don’t believe it," Marsh said. "His actions that evening did not show in any way that he had any remorse for others.”

Instead, Marsh said the family is focused on keeping Lauren's legacy alive. They are honoring her memory through the nonprofit Shine Like Lauren Inc. It's dedicated to giving scholarships and opportunities to creative students in northern Kentucky.

“Her passion for life was infectious; inspiring those around her in countless ways," Collins’ stepfather Jeremy Marsh said. "She mentored young dancers in the studio; instilling in them her love for dance and performance.”