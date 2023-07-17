Sheriff: Vehicle struck, woman killed by loose, flying tire on I-75 SB in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 75 southbound at approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the 176.5 mile marker when the windshield of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse, driven by Lauren A. Collins of Independence, was suddenly struck by a loose, flying tire that flew over the concrete barrier and hit the vehicle in the windshield, a Sheriff's media release stated.

Collins was extricated by the Walton Fire Department and transported to UC Medical Center with life threatening injuries. She succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Her next of kin have been notified, according to the Sheriff's department.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation. The preliminary results of this investigation indicate that the tire came off of a northbound traveling vehicle, possibly a dually pickup truck, the Sheriff said.

Deputies have not yet located the vehicle that lost the tire.

Please contact Sgt. Jeff Nagy with the Boone County Sheriff's Office with any tips or other information regarding this investigation at 859-334-8466.