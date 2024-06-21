Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone County

Actions

Sheriff: Man arrested almost a year after truck tire strikes windshield on I-75, killing 18-year-old

The man's charged with fleeing the scene of the crash after witnessing it
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Boone County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 21, 2024

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A Cincinnati man is in custody almost a year after a truck tire flew through a windshield on I-75, killing an 18-year-old woman, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Ricky A. Raider, 37, was indicted June 4 for the July 16, 2023 death of Lauren A. Collins.

On July 16, 2023, Collins was driving along southbound I-75 when her windshield was suddenly struck by a tire. She later died at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office believed a truck traveling northbound on I-75 lost its tire, which rolled out of control, over the concrete barrier and into oncoming traffic when it hit Collins' vehicle.

On July 22, 2023, Raider reported himself to the Independence Police Department, admitting "he lost a tire on the interstate over the past weekend but he didn't believe his tired had hit anyone."

The sheriff's office said months later that Sgt. Jeffy Nagy obtained a recorded phone call from July 16, 2023 between Raider and a female inmate at the Bullitt County Detention Center. During the phone call, Raider said he was driving on northbound I-75 when his tire dismounted from his truck. He also said that he witnessed the tire hit Collins' vehicle, and he knew that it likely injured or killed somone.

Raider said that after the tire hit the vehicle, it come to a stop near the concrete barrier, and he fled the scene after reattaching the tire to his truck, the sheriff's office said.

Raider is being charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, which is a Class D felony, and one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.

According to the Boon County Detention Center, he was arrested June 11, and he's being held on a $40,000 cash bond.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Cincinnati Pride 2024: Everything to know about the parade, road closures, more Union Institute to permanently close June 30 I-Team price check: How good are the deals at Grocery Outlet vs. other stores?

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!