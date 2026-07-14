Building on UC Health campus briefly evacuated after bomb threat

CINCINNATI — A building on the UC Health campus was briefly evacuated after a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

A WCPO crew on scene saw a large police presence near the Blood Cancer Healing Center, where K-9 officers were searching outside the building; Cincinnati police later said the threat was made to Logan Hall.

Cincinnati police said a faxed threat about a pipe bomb in the area triggered the response.

The building and nearby areas were briefly evacuated. CPD officers have since searched the building and cleared it of any danger, police said. People are being allowed back into the building and area.

We have reached out to UC Health for more information, but have not yet heard back.