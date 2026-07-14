WEST CHESTER, Ohio — West Chester Township officials are moving forward with a $250,000 master plan to transform Keehner Park, and they want residents to help shape what comes next.

The funding, secured through state Senator George Lang, will guide a comprehensive upgrade of the park while preserving its natural character. Township Administrator Lisa Brown said one of the most pressing concerns is the park's tree loss.

"One of the significant issues with Keehner is that it has been deforested due to blight within the trees, and so when we look to invest in Keehner Park, we want to renaturalize the area through reforestation," said Lisa Brown, township administrator in West Chester.

WATCH: How city leaders plan to transform the park

Keehner Park master plan seeks community input on $250K transformation

Plans include refreshing the amphitheater and adding new playgrounds and shelters. The township is also investing $5 million into its Beckett Parks, with construction underway at Beckett Park East to add pickleball courts and a new walking trail.

Bill Apple, who has visited Keehner Park for 20 years, said the park's trails and natural features make it a standout destination.

"The main draw for me is the hiking in these woods here, they're full of trails, hiking trails, mountain bike trails," Apple said. "There's even a big creek down there with fish in it, and it's really quite spectacular."

He said he welcomes the planned investment.

"I just think it's great because I think this park, this park has so much potential and it's really underused, in my opinion," Apple said. "And frankly, some of the playground equipment that the kids use, you know, could use an upgrade."

Residents are invited to share their ideas at a community meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. inside West Chester Township Hall.

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