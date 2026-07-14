Next community forum discussing report on racial disparities in Cincinnati police stops is tonight

CINCINNATI — Community members will gather Tuesday night to continue discussions centered on a bombshell report about reported racial disparities in Cincinnati Police Department stops.

The NAACP and Urban League are hosting the public forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. It is the second community meeting held in the last month as Campaign Zero, the nonprofit that drafted the report, pushes for reforms within the Cincinnati Police Department.

The report, released in June, analyzed CPD contact cards filled out between 2009 and 2025. It found that in 2025, CPD officers stopped Black people more than 3.4 times as often as white people. It also found since 2009, Black people were 2.1 times more likely to be searched by police 1.9 times more likely to have force used against them.

WATCH: What to know about Tuesday's public forum on the Campaign Zero report

Community forum on Cincinnati police racial disparity report to be held

The report, released in June, received push back from leaders like Ken Kober, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Queen City Lodge 69. He previously told us he took issue with the process behind the report, saying CPD and city officials were excluded from the report's development.

Campaign Zero Executive Director DeRay Mckesson said the goal is to bring about reforms and close the disparity gap. Tuesday's meeting plays a role in that effort.

Campaign Zero previously released recommendations for CPD, centering on a variety of aspects of policing, including when misdemeanor stops should be initiated, what use of force policies should be in place and how Cincinnati should utilize contact card data.

Community leaders say it is important for people to share their thoughts and questions about the report, even as the city looks to conduct its own third-party review of the data.

In a Facebook post, the Urban League Greater Southwestern Ohio wrote that attendees will explore the report's key findings, hear from the community about experiences and concerns and share recommendations for greater accountability on the front of public safety.

"Whether one agrees with every aspect of the report’s methodology or not, the disparities identified cannot simply be dismissed — they deserve careful examination and a thoughtful response," David Whitehead, Cincinnati NAACP president, wrote in part in a statement when the report was first released. "When trust is weakened, public safety suffers for everyone. The Cincinnati NAACP is not interested in assigning blame. We are interested in accountability, transparency, and solutions."

The public forum takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Holloman Center for Social Justice in Avondale.

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