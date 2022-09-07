Stuff the bus: Here's how to donate school supplies to Kentucky flood victims

BURLINGTON, Ky. — The Boone County Schools District is asking for help in assisting flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

The district is holding a “stuff the bus” donation drive, seeking school supplies for Perry County Schools.

Perry County was hit hard by recent floods. On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced $11.6 million in support for the county to assist with infrastructure, public safety and water treatment.

The district was hoping to fill two school buses with supplies, but they’ve already surpassed that goal. The district now plans to send a third box truck down with supplies.

“All these folks were getting ready to go back to school, they lost everything,” said, Robert Barrix, Director of Transportation at Boone County Schools. “Parents don't have an extra $800 or $700 or $600 to reoutfit a family of three or four kids who go to school. So this is just going to take a little bit of the burden off some of these folks that have really had a tough time this summer.”

The district will loan the two school buses to Perry County Schools for the remainder of the school year.

“Replacing a school bus is not just like walking down to the local car dealership and getting a bus,” Barrix said. “Takes well over a year to replace these vehicles.”

“This will make it a little easier for them to get that job done,” he added.

Wednesday is the last day to make a donation.

You can drop off school supplies at the district’s transportation center located at 5505 N. Bend Road, Burlington, KY 41005 until 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 7.

