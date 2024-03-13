1 hospitalized after shooting in parking lot of Burlington library, Boone County Sherrif's Office says

BURLINGTON, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after the Boone County Sheriff's Office said they were shot during an altercation in the parking lot of Burlington's public library.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the Boone County Public Library at 1786 Burlington Pike for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg. That person was taken to UC Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation found the shooting occurred during an "altercation" between a tow truck driver and vehicle owner. The sheriff's office did not say which person fired the gun, but did note that the shooter remained on scene and cooperated with their investigation.

At this time, the sheriff's office has not released any information on possible charges or the victim's condition.