Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBoone CountyBurlington

Actions

1 hospitalized after shooting in parking lot of Burlington library, Boone County Sherrif's Office says

boone county public library burlington shooting
Drew Tanner/WCPO
boone county public library burlington shooting
Posted at 10:47 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 22:47:50-04

BURLINGTON, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after the Boone County Sheriff's Office said they were shot during an altercation in the parking lot of Burlington's public library.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the Boone County Public Library at 1786 Burlington Pike for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg. That person was taken to UC Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation found the shooting occurred during an "altercation" between a tow truck driver and vehicle owner. The sheriff's office did not say which person fired the gun, but did note that the shooter remained on scene and cooperated with their investigation.

At this time, the sheriff's office has not released any information on possible charges or the victim's condition.

More NKY news:
Northern Kentucky man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket Tri-State Trails bike plan for Newport, Covington continues onward Alexandria considers changes to laws on food trucks

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.