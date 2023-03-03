Boone County man arrested on sodomy, drug trafficking charges

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A 59-year-old man was arrested on sodomy and drug trafficking charges after officials said he sodomized a "lifeless" man who he had given narcotics.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Salem Creek Road after receiving reports of an unconscious man who overdosed. While EMS personnel were able to gain a pulse at the scene, officials said he later went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies said 59-year-old Randy A. Kipling owned the home. A 20-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were also at the house, and reported symptoms of an overdose. Both were treated and later released.

Boone County's Crime Suppression Unit arrested Kipling for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. While executing a search warrant at the home, the unit also seized methamphetamine, LSD, suspected fentanyl, THC carts, Xanax, ecstasy and MDMA. Kipling was then charged with seven counts of trafficking in controlled substances.

The sheriff's office said Kipling posted his $25,000 cash bond and was released from the Boone County Detention Center.

As deputies continued their investigation, the sheriff's office said witnesses told them Kipling administered the narcotics to all three people at home. According to officials, Kipling then took the 25-year-old man to his bedroom, where witnesses found him sodomizing his "lifeless" body.

According to a witness, Kipling prevented them from intervening and finished the act before they could call 911 and administer Narcan.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kipling, who was once again taken into custody on additional charges of first-degree sodomy. He is at the Boone County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.