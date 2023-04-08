1 arrested after 19-year-old falls off car and sustains 'life-threatening head injury' in Boone County

UNION, Ky. — One man has been arrested after the Boone County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old fell off of a car and sustained a "life-threatening head injury" in Big Bone Lick State Park.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrived at the state park at around 1:15 a.m. Friday, March 31 for an injured, unconscious person. They said Florence 19-year-old Sean P. Smith was airlifted to UC Medical Center after falling off of a car. Smith remains in critical condition.

While investigating Smith's fall, deputies learned 21-year-old Dylan T. Brinkman drove Smith and another man to the park in a white Chevy Camaro. When they arrived, Smith then sat on the trunk of the car while the other man lay on the hood. As Brinkman accelerated, Smith fell off the car and onto the pavement.

Deputies said the man on the hood ran to Smith's aid and asked for others to call 911. Brinkman and another person at the scene left the park and did not return.

Brinkman admitted to deputies that he, Smith and others at the park had been drinking before they went car surfing. He told detectives he was driving under 15 miles per hour.

The sheriff's office said Brinkman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of first-degree assault. He is currently at the Kenton County Detention Center where is held on a $100,000 cash bond.