BLINK expected to bring millions in economic impact to Cincinnati businesses

CINCINNATI — As BLINK returns to Cincinnati for a four-day weekend, local businesses are preparing for an influx of visitors and the potential for a major boost in sales.

The light and art festival is expected to bring tourists and locals into downtown Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods, with restaurants, retailers and other businesses preparing for increased foot traffic.

For businesses near Findlay Market, the impact is already something they are anticipating.

“We're looking forward to it. It's always a fun event. It always brings a lot of people down to the market,” said Amy Marecia, assistant manager at Market Wines.

Market Wines, located across from Findlay Market, is preparing for the crowds by increasing its inventory, extending store hours and hosting additional wine tastings throughout the weekend.

Marecia said BLINK also gives employees a chance to meet visitors from across the country and around the world.

“It is fun to see the foot traffic and the different people and talking to people from different areas,” she said.

She added that some of the artists creating BLINK's murals stop in the business during the event, giving employees and customers an opportunity to interact with artists from different parts of the country and the world.

The expected boost in business comes after BLINK generated a significant economic impact during its previous run. According to Game Day Communications, BLINK generated more than $205 million in direct economic impact in 2024 and created or supported roughly 3,500 jobs.

The spending reaches beyond the festival itself, benefiting hotels, restaurants and retail businesses as visitors spend money throughout the city.

At Carl's Deli, employees are preparing for the increased demand by making more food.

“We're slicing extra, we're making extra sides, so we're ready for it for sure,” said Cameron Kurz, assistant manager at Carl's Deli. “We're excited for people to be in town and to experience the city, but also our amazing deli that we've got here.”

Kurz said events such as BLINK can be particularly important for locally owned businesses.

“Our local businesses are really the fabric of this city,” Kurz said. “Absolutely, Findlay Market is such a landmark, so it's great to be down here in the heart of it all.”

She encouraged visitors attending BLINK to make a point of supporting local businesses while in town.

“So it's really important that people come and support the local businesses while they're in town,” Kurz said.

For Cincinnati businesses, the hope is that BLINK's crowds will mean more customers, more sales and another significant boost to the local economy.