Beloved Xavier University priest 'Father B' dies at 98

CINCINNATI — A Xavier University campus legend has died.

The university announced on Friday that Albert Bischoff, S.J., more popularly known as "Father B," passed away. He was 98 years old.

Xavier highlighted his profound impact on this community and his care for each student at Xavier University.

Farewell, Saint.Earlier this morning, our beloved Fr. Al Bischoff, SJ, passed away peacefully at age 98. “Father B” made a profound impact on this community. His deep care for each student, commitment to the Jesuit Catholic tradition and love for Xavier will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/tbftxWBRsx — Xavier University (@XavierU) June 6, 2025

Father B held several roles for many years at the university. He served as Emeritus Campus Minister for the Dorothy Day Center for Faith and Justice, a longtime resident minister in Husman Hall and Bellarmine Chapel Minister, where he presided over the 4 p.m. daily Mass.

Xavier University's website states Father B was a longtime member of the Jesuit community. He entered the Jesuits after graduating from St. Xavier High School, but he stayed only two months before enrolling at Xavier University and graduating in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in philosophy.

Father B was ordained in 1956, earned his Master's of Education at Xavier in 1958 and entered the Jesuit order in 1979.

He began working full-time at the university in 1998, where he found himself in roles allowing him to be close to the students, according to Xavier.

In 2003, he was so well known among the students that a group of alumni created a scholarship fund in his honor.

Students would come back after graduating to request that Father B preside over their wedding ceremonies, Xavier said. According to the university's website, Bischoff presided over several hundred ceremonies, but he had to limit requests.

In 2024, Bischoff accepted a new mission from the Jesuits to pray for the church and the Society of Jesus. He retired and joined a Jesuit community at a health care center for seniors in Clarkston, Michigan.

That spring, Xavier University President Colleen Hanycz announced a new honor for Father B, named "the Father Albert Bischoff, S.J. Award." The award honors an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to student formation through conversion or campus ministry.

A memorial Mass will be held in Cincinnati for students and alumni after the start of the coming academic year. Father B's wake and funeral will be held at the Jesuit community at the Colombiere Center in Clarkston, Michigan, on June 10 and 11.

Memorial donations can be made to The Albert J. Bischoff, S.J., Scholarship Fund. Visit this page to donate.