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Authorities searching for missing 81-year-old Harrison man

Dennis Westendorf.png
Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit
Dennis Westendorf.png
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HARRISON, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit said authorities are searching for 81-year-old Dennis Westendorf Wednesday.

Westendorf drove away from his residence on Deerfield Drive in Harrison around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release. The vehicle involved is a 2005 silver Chevrolet Silverado.

Westendorf is described as 6-feet-3-inches, 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Westendorf or has information on his location is asked to call 911 or contact the Harrison Police Department at 513-367-3715.

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