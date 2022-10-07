Watch Now
At least 1 dead after crash on I-275 NB, roadway closed

Northbound I-275 is closed near State Route 125 in Clermont County after a fatal crash. According to first responders, at least one person is dead.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 07:36:40-04

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio  — Northbound I-275 is closed near State Route 125 in Clermont County after a fatal crash.

According to first responders, at least one person is dead.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

This incident is causing a significant backup.

Click here for a live look at the traffic impact.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

