At least 1 dead after crash on I-275 NB, roadway closed

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Northbound I-275 is closed near State Route 125 in Clermont County after a fatal crash.
According to first responders, at least one person is dead.
It is unclear how long the road will be closed.
This incident is causing a significant backup.
Click here for a live look at the traffic impact.
This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.
READ MORE
Police: US 50 Eastbound reopen after fatal pedestrian crash in Aurora
Fatal crash in Mt. Airy claims one life
Westwood man dead, another injured in Springfield Township crash
Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:
WCPO 9 News Headlines