At least 1 dead after crash on I-275 NB, roadway closed

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Northbound I-275 is closed near State Route 125 in Clermont County after a fatal crash.

According to first responders, at least one person is dead.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

This incident is causing a significant backup.

Click here for a live look at the traffic impact.

This is a developing situation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Police: US 50 Eastbound reopen after fatal pedestrian crash in Aurora

Fatal crash in Mt. Airy claims one life

Westwood man dead, another injured in Springfield Township crash