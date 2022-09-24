Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fatal crash on Colerain Avenue claims one life

After a late evening crash in Mt. Airy, one driver has been pronounced dead.
Ambulance
Posted at 6:19 AM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 07:17:33-04

CINCINNATI — Two cars collided on Colerain Avenue last night around 10 P.M. when a driver lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline.

Douglass Brooks Jr., 51, was transported to the UC Medical Center where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the other car sustained only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Excessive speed seems to be a factor in the collision. Any witnesses should call (513) 352-2514.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Footlighters celebrates 60 years, preps for season opener 'Pippin!' Winton Woods' Trey Cornist was an 'absolute machine' in win over Anderson Expert says increase in technology could lead to more swatting calls

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch local news and weather FREE, anytime!