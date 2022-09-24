Fatal crash on Colerain Avenue claims one life

CINCINNATI — Two cars collided on Colerain Avenue last night around 10 P.M. when a driver lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline.

Douglass Brooks Jr., 51, was transported to the UC Medical Center where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the other car sustained only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Excessive speed seems to be a factor in the collision. Any witnesses should call (513) 352-2514.