Allyn's Cafe in Columbia Tusculum to close 1 year after Fireside owner took over

CINCINNATI — One year after the retirement of its namesake, Allyn's Cafe in Columbia Tusculum is permanently closing.

The restaurant made the announcement on social media Monday night, writing that its final day of service will be October 19.

The Cajun restaurant will remain open for the next week, with a modified schedule. On Sunday, it will be open for evening service only. Allyn's Cafe will be closed Monday, then open for evening service Tuesday through October 19.

"Thanks so much for the decades of love, Cincinnati!" reads the social media announcement. "We hope to see many of you in the next two weeks for jambalaya, gumbo and good company."

The restaurant has been a Columbia Tusculum staple for over three decades.

In September 2024, founder Allyn Raifstanger announced his plans to retire after 33 years running the restaurant that bears his name. Raifstanger said he was handing the space off to Sam Dobrozsi, owner of Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills.

Raifstanger announced last year that Dobrozsi would "be taking over the name, recipes and all the menus" for the restaurant, known for its eclectic offerings.

Not long before Raifstanger handed the reins to Dobrozsi, the restaurant had also undergone significant renovations.

"I've spent the last three years investing in every aspect of the restaurant to make it look brand new," Raifstanger wrote on social media in 2024.

The restaurant grew from a small neighborhood watering hole to a full-service, multilevel restaurant under Raifstanger's 33 years at the helm.

Dobrozsi said that Allyn's Cafe's deep ties to the community and long-standing history as a local landmark were important to preserve.

"We are going to keep the soul of Allyn's alive," said Dobrozsi last year. "Allyn and I shook hands and he said 'Kick ass,' and that's exactly what we intend to do."

Dobrozsi opened Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills roughly a decade ago himself, so he's no stranger to running a well-established restaurant. Since then, he's piloted his pizzeria through the COVID-19 pandemic and restaurant shutdowns.

The social media post announcing the closure of Allyn's did not provide any specific reason for why the restaurant will be closing.