Semi blocking northbound lanes of I-75, highway shut down north of Brent Spence Bridge

Cincinnati Police Department
CINCINNATI — A semi truck is completely blocking all northbound lanes on I-75 near downtown, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation and Cincinnati police.

ODOT is reporting the northbound side of the highway is closed at the I-75/I-71 split, just north of the Brent Spence Bridge. A photo shared by the Cincinnati Police Department showed a jack-knifed semi truck blocking all lanes of the northbound side of the highway.

The closure is backing traffic up across the Brent Spence Bridge and into Northern Kentucky. Traffic impacts appear to stretch south as far as Dixie Highway near Fort Mitchell.

Cincinnati police said no one was hurt in the crash. However, oil and gas have spilled on the roadway and police are asking drivers to find alternative routes around the area.

