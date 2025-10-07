'You're basically in a holding pattern' | Telehealth visits disrupted as government shutdown draws on

FLORENCE, Ky. — When Pat and Harold Simmons received word from the St. Elizabeth Regional Diabetes Center that Harold's Telehealth visit was being abruptly canceled, they didn't think much of the inner workings of the U.S. Federal Government in Washington, D.C.

The closure of the federal government, however, has proven critical to their health care, as failure to pass a continuing resolution funding federal operations led to changes in what would and would not be covered by Medicare.

Many telehealth visits made possible in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic were no longer covered, including Harold's visit for diabetes treatment.

"He was panicked because he didn't understand," Pat said.

The couple, who live in Florence, both have a myriad of health issues that make it difficult for them to attend doctor appointments in person.

"When you're dealing with diabetes or endocrine diseases, it could be an emergency at any time," Pat said. "You also have people who are disabled, amputees."

We reached out to the American Telemedicine Association for their take on the issue. The group represents more than 400 healthcare organizations connected to telehealth in the U.S.

"Most of them have lost access to teleheatlh services," said Head of Federal Government Affairs Alexis Apple.

Apple said healthcare providers are taking one of three approaches to Medicare dropping coverage of many telehealth options.

Most hospitals, she said, were halting most telehealth visits.

Others were continuing to offer telehealth in the hope Congress would retroactively cover the visits happening during the shutdown. Still, Apple warned that patients could be billed directly if the government doesn't cover the visits.

Few, she said, were offering telehealth visits on a day-to-day basis.

"You're basically in a holding pattern until Congress gets it together," Apple said.

Pat Simmons said they have, luckily, been able to shift their appointments to in-person visits, but she hopes the Medicare coverage returns soon.

"Call your legislator," she said. "The fact is, there are going to be a lot of people more affected than we are."

In a statement, a St. Elizabeth Hospital spokesperson said they're working to get affected patients service:

"We understand how important continuity of care is, and we’re working diligently to reschedule affected patients for in-person visits. For those who choose to keep their virtual appointments, we’re making sure they’re fully informed that a bill may be issued as a result of the government shutdown. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time."