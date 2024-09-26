Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiColumbia-Tusculum

Actions

Fireside Pizza owner taking over Columbia Tusculum's iconic Cajun restaurant

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
allyns cafe.JPG
Posted

CINCINNATI — After 33 years running the restaurant bearing his name, the owner of Allyn's Cafe in Columbia Tusculum has announced he's retiring — but he's handing the cafe's reins off to another local restaurant owner.

Sam Dobrozsi, current owner of Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills, is the man Allyn's founder, Allyn Raifstanger, chose for that job.

Allyn's Cafe has been a staple in the Columbia Tusculum community for over three decades, and in recent years it has undergone significant renovations.

"I've spent the last three years investing in every aspect of the restaurant to make it look brand new," Raifstanger wrote on social media.

The restaurant has grown from a small neighborhood watering hole to a full-service, multilevel restaurant under Raifstanger's 33 years at the helm.

Raifstanger wrote on social media that Dobrozsi would "be taking over the name, recipes and all the menus" for the restaurant, known for its eclectic offerings.

"We are going to keep the soul of Allyn's alive," said Dobrozsi. "Allyn and I shook hands and he said 'Kick ass,' and that's exactly what we intend to do."

Dobrozsi said that Allyn's Cafe's deep ties to the community and long-standing history as a local landmark were important to preserve.

In a press release, he vowed to "preserve its heart while continuing to kick ass."

Dobrozsi opened Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills roughly a decade ago himself, so he's no stranger to running a well-established restaurant. Since then, he's piloted his pizzaria through the COVID-19 pandemic and restaurant shutdowns.

On September 13, Dobrozsi took to social media to express his pride in running the Walnut Hills business.

"Walnut Hills will always be our home - we are never building another Fireside anywhere ever ever ever ever," reads the post celebrating the restaurant's 10th year in operation.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
Supreme Court rules against ex-Butler County Auditor’s request to stay in office One dead, another seriously hurt after crash involving dump truck The 2024 election is almost here: What you need to know before voting in Ohio

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money