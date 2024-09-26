Fireside Pizza owner taking over Columbia Tusculum's iconic Cajun restaurant

CINCINNATI — After 33 years running the restaurant bearing his name, the owner of Allyn's Cafe in Columbia Tusculum has announced he's retiring — but he's handing the cafe's reins off to another local restaurant owner.

Sam Dobrozsi, current owner of Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills, is the man Allyn's founder, Allyn Raifstanger, chose for that job.

Allyn's Cafe has been a staple in the Columbia Tusculum community for over three decades, and in recent years it has undergone significant renovations.

"I've spent the last three years investing in every aspect of the restaurant to make it look brand new," Raifstanger wrote on social media.

The restaurant has grown from a small neighborhood watering hole to a full-service, multilevel restaurant under Raifstanger's 33 years at the helm.

Raifstanger wrote on social media that Dobrozsi would "be taking over the name, recipes and all the menus" for the restaurant, known for its eclectic offerings.

"We are going to keep the soul of Allyn's alive," said Dobrozsi. "Allyn and I shook hands and he said 'Kick ass,' and that's exactly what we intend to do."

Dobrozsi said that Allyn's Cafe's deep ties to the community and long-standing history as a local landmark were important to preserve.

In a press release, he vowed to "preserve its heart while continuing to kick ass."

Dobrozsi opened Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills roughly a decade ago himself, so he's no stranger to running a well-established restaurant. Since then, he's piloted his pizzaria through the COVID-19 pandemic and restaurant shutdowns.

On September 13, Dobrozsi took to social media to express his pride in running the Walnut Hills business.

"Walnut Hills will always be our home - we are never building another Fireside anywhere ever ever ever ever," reads the post celebrating the restaurant's 10th year in operation.