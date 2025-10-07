New coalition working to combat rising homelessness among families in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — When you think of homelessness, you probably picture someone on the street. But there's another face you might not see — it's affecting thousands of Cincinnati students.

Cincinnati Public Schools reported more than 4,300 homeless students last year, representing a staggering 77% increase over the past decade. The jump reflects a growing crisis of unstable housing for local families.

"We don't think about our kids," said Rico Blackman, organizing director for the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition.

WATCH: Hear Blackman's plans to fight rising homelessness rates, as well as his personal connections

They saw a drastic increase in homelessness. Now they're taking their solutions to city council

A personal connection

For Blackman, the issue hits close to home. He recalls childhood memories that took on new meaning as an adult.

"I remember cousins sleeping over my grandma's house, and I'm thinking, oh, we're just having a sleepover, we're just having a good time," Blackman said. "No, they're sleeping over there because they don't have a home to go (to)."

The reality behind those "sleepovers" reflects what many Cincinnati families face today — children bouncing between temporary housing situations while trying to maintain their education.

Fighting back through experience

Frustrated by the growing crisis, Blackman is helping launch the Homeless Congress, a group made up of people who've lived through homelessness themselves.

"We have to change that!" Blackman said.

The congress is drafting a petition with three key demands for city and state leaders:



Build more affordable housing

Strengthen tenant rights to prevent evictions

Increase funding for housing resources

The power to act

Blackman believes local leaders have the tools to make a difference; they just need to use them.

"The city council has the power to end homelessness in Cincinnati. Let's keep it real; our reps, our state reps, our governor, they have the power to end homelessness," he said. "They have the power to put money into a trust fund in Cincinnati."

The Homeless Congress represents a new approach to advocacy — putting those with lived experience at the center of policy discussions. As Cincinnati grapples with its growing student homelessness crisis, these voices from the community are demanding action from those in power.

The group plans to present their petition to city leaders in the coming weeks, hoping to turn their personal experiences into policy solutions for the thousands of students who need stable housing to succeed in school.