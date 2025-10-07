After her autistic, nonverbal son's death, this mom is working to give families the resources they need

CINCINNATI — Nearly a year after her son's tragic accidental death, Jonisa Cook is hoping to help other families with children who have autism.

In November 2024, 6-year-old Joshua Al-Lateef Jr. was found dead in a pond near his West Chester home.

"I was at work when ... my son called me and said that they couldn't find Joshua," Cook said. "At first I thought he was just in the house; sometimes he would hide in the closet."

Roughly 400 first responders and more than 1,000 community members helped search for Joshua. After 28 hours, divers pulled Joshua's body from a nearby pond.

Now, Cook is dedicated to keeping her son's memory alive.

"He gave us the biggest hugs," Cook said. "He could even sense if you was having a bad day he would just come up to you and hug you."

She created the Joshua Al-Lateef Jr. Foundation in March to help connect families with supportive services for children with autism — services she wishes she knew about before her son's death.

"We're working with a company called Circle Tail, hopefully we will be able to provide dogs inside of school districts," Cook said.

According to the American Red Cross, drowning is the leading cause of death for kids and adults with autism. That's why they're also putting together a scholarship that will provide swim lessons through Swim Life Northern Kentucky.

More than 300 families are on the waitlist for it, showing the significant need for these specialized services in our community.

"If your kid was walking and they fell in the pond, they will automatically be able to know what to do," Cook said.

Cook said she's also working on an alert system to help children with autism who go missing.

She said all her efforts are inspired by her son.

"Every day, I carry him. I have him somewhere on me," Cook said.

The foundation will host the Echoes of Joshua Winter Wonderland Gala on Nov. 15 at the Delta Hotels in Sharonville to honor Joshua's life and bring more awareness to autism resources.

"They're special and we want everyone to realize that," said Cook.