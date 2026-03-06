Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

After heavy rain, the Ohio River is rising faster than expected

Heavy rain flowing into the Ohio River
Ohio River2.JPG
Maddy Schmidt
Ohio River2.JPG
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Ohio River wasn't supposed to hit action stage until Sunday — but all that changed Thursday as high amounts of rainfall rushed into the river.

The Ohio River rose to action stage early Friday morning.

The river went up 4.5 feet in less than 24 hours and that exceeded the forecast initially put out by the NWS.

So now, the river is expected to be even higher heading into next week. The crest is now expected around 45.9 feet, anticipated Monday around 8 a.m.

Ohio River Projection
Ohio River Projection

When the river rises to 44-45 feet, Riverbend is the main area that sees flooding.

There aren't any other big issues at this level. So as it stands right now, we shouldn't see big closures or issues along the Ohio River next week. At 47 feet, high water affects yards in California, and after that, at 48 feet, areas around Coney Island and Eldorado Street are typically impacted.

  • River level forecasts can change as the water from all our recent rain makes it down into the Ohio River through tributaries and creeks that have already been causing flooding issues in their respective communities — like Millville

Fortunately, we get a break from the rain for a bit on Friday. But it's just a break, because storms are slated to move through the Tri-State again on Saturday.

  • If we see any big updates on the Ohio River, we will update this story. 
Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
CPD: Woman dies after she was shot in Avondale early Friday morning Cincinnati police identify man killed in shooting in Winton Hills Greater Miami flood controls hold as rivers and tributaries swell region-wide

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Anderson Township! Meet us at Anderson Tap House on March 19th to find solutions, together