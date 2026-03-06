Early rain activity gives way to drier weather and record warmth

We are still seeing some spotty showers early this morning but the bulk of this rain activity should be wrapped up by 7 to 8 a.m.

The morning hours will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures starting in the upper 50s and warming to 72 by the noon hour.

Then this afternoon, the sky turns partly cloudy as temperatures continue to warm to around 76 degrees. This should be a record-breaking high temperature for Cincinnati. The previous record is 74 degrees in 2023. It will be a gorgeous day to get outside or even open the windows!

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight with a low of only 63 degrees.

Saturday's forecast brings in another round of showers and storms as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. This is expected to move in by the late morning hours and into midday. Then it exits quickly to the east. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Saturday. Damaging winds and hail are the concerns if a storm does reach severe status on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday reach the low 70s.

WCPO SPC Outlook Saturday

WCPO Saturday Morning

WCPO Saturday Midday

Sunday will be a little bit cooler, but still really nice for this time of year. We'll start at 45 degrees and warm to 63 degrees. Sunday is also the start to Daylight Saving Time as we spring forward! The sky will be partly cloudy as we enjoy that extra hour of daylight in the evening hours!

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers fading

Mostly cloudy

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Morning rain ends, clouds decrease.

Record-breaking afternoon warmth

High: 76

FRIDAY NIGHT

Parlty cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Showers and storms likely

A few strong to severe storms

High: 71

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 45

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant, mild

High: 63

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========