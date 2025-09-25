After Greater Cincinnati smoke shop destroyed by fire, family leans on community support to rebuild

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A beloved smoke shop with over four decades of history was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, leaving the small family-owned business in ruins and employees without jobs.

Amber Gray said High on the Hill is all she knows. She started working there when she was 21. Her father, Randy, started the store more than 40 years ago, building it into a community fixture that customers considered more than just a smoke shop.

"Devastated, been broken for a few days, just really destroyed about the whole situation," said Gray.

The Gray family is now seeking community support to rebuild. How you can help:

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 2:30 Sunday morning when they found a driver, who they say was under the influence, crashed into a utility pole across the street. The damaged pole sparked an electrical fire that engulfed the building in flames.

The fire has left six employees without jobs, prompting Gray to launch a GoFundMe to help with expenses that insurance won't cover.

"Insurance isn't going to cover everything, unfortunately," said Gray. "I mean, it's a total loss."

She mentioned that she and her father had just bought new items to sell for the holidays, which are now lost and destroyed in the devastation.

Customers have been stopping by the site to share memories and offer support, demonstrating the deep connection between the business and the Mount Carmel community.

"We've had so many people pull up," said Gray. "The vibe is very calm, we've had people come and tell us their stories on Facebook, they're telling us about the first time they bought something there, and it's really heart-warming."