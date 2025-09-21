Greater Cincinnati smoke shop a 'complete loss' after driver under the influence crashes car, sparking fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Greater Cincinnati smoke shop is a "complete loss" after a fire early Sunday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said.

HCSO said deputies responded to High On The Hill, located along State Route 32, around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a driver under the influence.

Deputies found that the driver struck and broke a utility pole across the roadway from the smoke shop. The damage to the pole sparked an electrical fire at High On The Hill, HCSO said.

Five different fire companies, including Anderson Fire, have worked to put out the flames, and Anderson's crews remain at the scene to put out any rekindles of fire.

The building is a "complete loss," HCSO said.

The sheriff's office did not mention if anyone was injured in the fire or if the driver of the vehicle has been charged with anything after the crash.

High On The Hill has not said anything about the fire on social media yet, but the business is currently listed as "Temporarily Closed" on Google. According to the smoke shop's Facebook page, High On The Hill first opened in 1978.