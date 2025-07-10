Woman charged with murder in asphyxiation death of 2-year-old in Adams County

WEST UNION, Ohio — A woman who was once in police custody after a 2-year-old died in Adams County is now arrested and facing eight charges, including murder, according to court records.

Tien Hawkins, 25, was initially arrested by Adams County Sheriff's Deputies, but she was released because investigators had not yet directly connected her with the child's death, Adams County Prosecutor Aaron Haslam told WCPO.

Hawkins is accused of causing the death of her 2-year-old child; she also faces charges tied to the alleged abuse of her two other children, a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old.

In all, a grand jury has indicted Hawkins on one count of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of permitting child abuse and two counts of endangering children.

Authorities have already arrested 23-year-old Brian Moser, also known as Terry Smith III. Moser is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Deputies responded to the Timber Ridge Apartment Complex in West Union at around 9 a.m. on July 1 following reports of a child found unresponsive. Haslam said reports show the adults inside the apartment were attempting CPR on the child when they called 911.

When they arrived, officials said the child was not breathing. First responders attempted to render aid, but the child was pronounced dead. The preliminary cause of death, Haslam said, was asphyxiation.

Haslam said officials also noticed "injuries consistent with abuse" on the child's siblings, a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old. Those two children were taken to local hospitals and remain in the custody of Adams County Children's Services.

"Both (Moser) and the mother had a duty of care to these children," Haslam said. "We feel like with (Moser), he violated that duty of care and that failure to care for this child, and ultimately caused these very serious physical injuries, death, and that's what led us to the manslaughter charge."

Up until recently, Moser legally went by the name Terry Smith III, Haslam said, until he changed it to Brian Moser this week. That happens to be the name of a fictional serial killer on the television series Dexter.