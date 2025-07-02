Sheriff: 2-year-old dies at Adams County apartment; 2 people in custody

WEST UNION, Ohio — Two people are in custody after a 2-year-old died in an Adams County apartment Tuesday morning, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the Adams County Communications Center received a call just after 9 a.m. about a 2-year-old found unresponsive at an apartment complex in West Union.

When deputies and first responders arrived at the scene, they found a child not breathing. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. They have been transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office, where an autopsy will be performed to confirm the child's cause of death.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Brian Moser, also known as Terry Smith III, and 25-year-old Tien Hawkins. Both are being held at the Adams County Jail under child endangerment charges, the sheriff's office said.

It's unclear if further charges will be brought against Moser or Hawkins.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted the sheriff's office and the Adams County Prosecutor's Office. The sheriff's office investigation is still underway.