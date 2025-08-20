Dorothy Lane Market opens its first Cincinnati-area grocery in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Dorothy Lane Market has opened the doors of a brand-new grocery store in Mason.

The market celebrated its grand opening Monday morning and doors opened to the public at 10 a.m.

Following grand opening, the market will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The new location is Dorothy Lane Market's largest store yet, and the first one to open in the Greater Cincinnati area. It boasts a 50,0000 square-foot main level grocery and a 9,000 square-foot mezzanine.

"We are excited for the opportunity to serve our neighbors in Mason and beyond and impact their lives," said Calvin Mayne, CEO of Dorothy Lane Market

The project was announced back in 2021, when DLM said it planned to expand to Mason as part of a new $150 million mixed-use planned community. The site is located at the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Veterans Parkway. Construction broke ground in 2023.

The new location may also be a bit different from the markets DLM fans have visited in the past. A press release from the company says the store design still caters to an upscale grocery environment, but it also welcomes guests to sit down, unwind and enjoy prepared foods as well.

The press release says the Mason location will have all of the features that DLM fans know and love, plus a few new twists.

"Together, we've worked hard to bring this vision to life," said Mason City Manager Eric Hansen. "On behalf of city council, the dedicated Mason teams that attract and deliver such developments and an enthusiastic Mason community, we'd like to welcome DLM to the neighborhood. This project has all the signature elements that make it a perfect fit: job creation, new capital, unique international presence and most of all, significant investment in the fabric of our community."

To celebrate the grand opening, DLM gave new and existing Club DLM card members 500 bonus points on their first purchase at the Mason location during its opening week. For shoppers who don't have a card, there's a sign-up website to get one.