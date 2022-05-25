13-year-old student charged after making threats toward West Clermont Middle school

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 13-year-old has been charged with multiple misdemeanors after making threats toward West Clermont Middle School, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the 13-year-old — an eighth grader at the school — made threats to other students and staff regarding the school, which is located in Batavia Township. The school's staff conducted a search of the student's property and confirmed the student didn't have any means to carry out the threat, per the sheriff's office.

The school's resource officer contacted the Sheriff's Office to further investigate the threats. Per the sheriff's office, the student told detectives he was joking and had no intent to follow through with the threat.

"The safety of staff and students within our schools is and will remain a priority of the Sheriff's Office," said Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahy. "We will continue to encourage students to report any issue that jeopardizes the safety of students on Campus."

The Clermont County Prosecutor's Office has charged the student with one count of Aggravated Menacing and one count of Making False Alarms — both are misdemeanors of the first degree.

The student was removed from school and is currently at the Juvenile Detention Center.