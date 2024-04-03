Home leveled, trees down and roads impassable in Adams County after radar-confirmed tornado

WEST UNION, Ohio — There is significant damage in West Union after a radar-confirmed tornado swept through the town in Adams County Tuesday night.

The tornado was confirmed on the ground by National Weather Service radar at around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night. Our WCPO 9 meteorologists had been tracking an increase in shear rate, predicting that there was a tornado on the ground shortly before the NWS radar confirmed it.

That storm moved northeast at around 55 miles per hour, traveling through Adams County with severe gusts of wind of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

Our crew in West Union saw damaged homes, flooding, fallen trees and a crew working to clear debris from the road on Wednesday morning.

A house was destroyed on Robinson Hallow Road and at least one person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night. So far, no major injuries have been reported. More than 2,000 people in the area were without power as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Schools in the area are closed for Wednesday due to storm cleanup.

Officials are still assessing the damage. We have a crew out in Adams County gathering more information. We'll update this story with more.

WCPO Home destroyed in West Union after Tuesday's severe weather

Storm damage in West Union after Tuesday's severe weather

WCPO Flooding in West Union

WCPO Fallen trees in West Union

