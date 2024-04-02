Governor Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky amid severe storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in Kentucky.

The declaration is because severe storms swept through the state on Monday, while more severe weather is anticipated into Tuesday evening.

According to Beshear, the storms that have hit parts of Kentucky already produced heavy rain, hail, lightning, possible tornadoes and damaging winds. As a result, residents have reported damaged property and thousands in the Commonwealth are without power, Beshear said.

"We have reports of substantial damage to a number of structures — and thankfully, as of right now we are not aware of any fatalities," said Beshear. "We need all Kentuckians to stay weather aware as we brace for more severe weather throughout the afternoon and evening."

In addition, as more severe weather is poised to hit Kentucky and regions around Greater Cincinnati, Beshear closed all state office buildings beginning at 1 p.m.

The Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort has also been activated, according to Beshear.

The state of emergency allows Beshear to activate the state's price gouging laws, so businesses and individuals selling goods and services cannot overprice Kentuckians as they clean and recover from any damage caused by storms. While the state of emergency is in place, residents can report any price gouging incidents to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

According to WCPO's sister station in Lexington, Ky., WLEX, more than 20,000 people remained without power in central Kentucky as of Tuesday morning, as more storms were forecast to head across the state.