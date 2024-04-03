Flooding plagues neighborhoods in Greater Cincinnati after severe storms

CINCINNATI — Neighborhoods throughout the Tri-State were pummeled by downpours Tuesday evening as a band of storms tore through the area.

WCPO viewer Spenser Smith provided video of extreme flooding in Avondale, near the Cincinnati Zoo. Another viewer in Norwood, Lauren Elizabeth, provided video of cars struggling to get through still floods.

Downtown Milford's streets were also covered in rushing water as the area was hit by the storms.

Outside the WCPO news station, the staircase to Eden Park became a waterfall.

Flooding in Cincinnati area after severe weather

Video from Mike Brown in Mt. Lookout showed water flowing downhill toward Columbia-Tusculum.

At the bottom, near Delta Avenue and Widman Place, water collected around what neighbors called a defective sewer line. Water seeped into several homes, backing up toilets and swamping cars.

One of the homes and cars belonged to Tony Nista's daughter.

"The white Hyundai is her car," Nista said gesturing to the half-submerged sedan.

Sean DeLancey/WCPO

Nista said he came to check out the damage because she had left town about an hour before the storm swamped her property, causing what could be thousands in damages.

"It's beyond that. It's maybe in the tens of thousands. I mean, the car is a total loss," he said.

Tyler Trace said the sewer problem has been a constant headache in their neighborhood.

"This happens every two years," he said.

Many marveling at the appearance of a new small lake in their neighborhood said they're getting fed up with what Nista called half-fixes.

"That's the reality," he said. "They know it's there. They've seen it. They've dealt with it. They've hidden from it year after year, and I don't know what it's going to take to make them move."

The waters around Columbia-Tusculum had receded by Tuesday evening, but homeowners had only begun to clean up the mess and assess damage before sundown.