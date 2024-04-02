Watch Now
I-75 shut down in Monroe due to debris in the highway after strong storms roll through

Caleb Noe
Posted at 7:05 PM, Apr 02, 2024
MONROE, Ohio — All lanes of I-75 are shut down near Monroe because debris got into the roadway after a strong storm rolled through, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The debris is located near the SR-63 exit where the Cincinnati Premium Outlets are located.

It's unclear what the debris is or how long it will take to remove it. Traffic is backed up for miles around the area.

WCPO 9 will update this story.

