Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

40,000+ without power, damage reported as storms travel through Cincinnati area

tree into home erlanger kentucky
Adam Schrand/WCPO
tree into home erlanger kentucky
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Thousands of Tri-State residents are without power as storms continue to travel through the area.

As of 2:30 a.m., Duke Energy reported around 400 active outages with 48,000 customers without power. A majority of the outages appear to be in Butler, Clermont and Hamilton counties in Ohio, and Campbell County, Kentucky.

We've also seen multiple reports of damage, including crews rescuing one person trapped after a tree fell on a home in Erlanger, Kentucky.

WATCH: Firefighters rescue person after tree falls on home

Person rescued after tree falls on home amid severe storms in Kentucky

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near Lynchburg, Ohio just after 1 a.m. Thursday. The line of storms will continue pushing east of I-75, with the threat of severe weather ending before the morning commute.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will pass through our area on Thursday. Storms will gain strength and turn severe again later in the afternoon and evening. This activity won't be as intense as we see now, but it will be monitored closely from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Before the storms hit, Duke Energy noted its crews would assess the damage once the storm systems clear the area to determine the estimated time they can restore power. If you are experiencing an outage and are a Duke Energy customer, you can report your outage by going to Duke Energy's website here, using the Duke Energy app, calling 800-543-5599 or texting "OUT" to 57801.

Severe Weather Coverage

More local news:
Erlanger firefighters rescue 1 after tree falls on home NWS: Confirmed tornado in Highland County Loveland residents rally for public education funding as budget cuts loom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money