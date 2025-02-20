30 of his students were killed. So this teacher did something about it.

CINCINNATI — Tyran Stallings is empowering the next generation of Black leaders through his non-profit, The D.A.D Initiative.

His Black Futures program pairs high school students with Black mentors in their desired fields.

Jephaisha Turner is inspired to reach her career goals of nursing or law after attending the program.

“When we come together like this it leaves everyone with a sense of hope,” Turner said.

Turner said she is grateful for a program like this to push students like herself to pursue their goals.

“(Stallings) doesn’t know the impact he has made and it’s only going to get better,” Turner said.

At first, the nonprofit focused on growing more Black male educators where representation is less than 2%.

Now, it also provides mentoring and exposure to different careers.

“The more people I can touch the more young folks we can impact, the safer the world is,” Stallings said.

He was an educator for nearly 15 years and after seeing more than 30 students of his were killed, he created programs that teach young people to engage socially so they won’t become another statistic.

“When you’re at a Black Futures or any of our programs you’re going to be in situations, where you are going to have to make eye contact and that helps you to develop the skills to talk out your problems instead of shoot out your problems,” Stallings said.

Studies show career investments in Black students help overcome historic systemic barriers and lead to improved economic stability.

Stallings also has a workforce development program in partnership with RWB Properties & Construction where young adults are in a comprehensive 13-week course.

“The whole intention is to set these young folks up for success in the best way possible,” Stallings said.

His vision of Black Futures and the opportunities it provides means a lot to Wintrow High School senior, Sheylon May.

“I did not expect for Children’s or P&G to be here and they were talking to me about how they got their jobs,” May said.

Watch May and Turner explain the program's value in their own words:

30 of his students were killed. So he did something about it.

After hearing from professionals, she’s empowered to pursue her goals.

“They said life can just throw curveballs at you out of nowhere and anything can happen so I’m ready,” May said.

Despite life’s challenges Sheylon and Jephaisha appreciate community leaders like Stallings for investing in their future.

“Thank you because if you didn’t do this some people would be confused on what they want to do,” May said.