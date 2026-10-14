3 people killed in house fire on Minor Street in Felicity

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio. — Clermont County Dispatch confirmed that three people were killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning on Minor Street.
WATCH:
3 killed in house fire in Felicity
Dispatch said that air care was called out to the scene to take one of the individuals, but they were pronounced dead.
A sheriff's deputy confirmed that the fire was at the Village of Felicity.
WCPO 9 News has a crew on scene working to learn more.
The superintendent for Felicity-Franklin Local School District said they will be on a two-hour delay due to the deadly house fire near the school.
This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.