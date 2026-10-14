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3 people killed in house fire on Minor Street in Felicity

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WCPO
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CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio. — Clermont County Dispatch confirmed that three people were killed in a house fire early Wednesday morning on Minor Street.

WATCH:

3 killed in house fire in Felicity

Dispatch said that air care was called out to the scene to take one of the individuals, but they were pronounced dead.

A sheriff's deputy confirmed that the fire was at the Village of Felicity.

WCPO 9 News has a crew on scene working to learn more.

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The superintendent for Felicity-Franklin Local School District said they will be on a two-hour delay due to the deadly house fire near the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

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