ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — After serving Elmwood Place for more than a century, the village’s fire department is being dissolved, with the neighboring city of St. Bernard taking over full fire and emergency medical services beginning Dec. 1.

WATCH: Elmwood Place dissolves fire department after 140 years

Elmwood Place dissolves fire department after 140 years

The Elmwood Place Fire Department began as a volunteer department and has served the village since 1885. Mayor Ron Spears, a former firefighter himself, said the decision was difficult but ultimately came down to the village’s finances, aging equipment and its inability to consistently staff the department.

“Lot of good memories here though? Oh my gosh, you would never know that. So many, so many,” Spears said while reflecting on the department.

“We have firefighters here who have went on to be battalion chief and district chief,” Spears said. “This station has turned out so many quality firefighters.”

But members of the Elmwood Place Firefighters’ Association say they were blindsided by how the decision was made and communicated.

According to the association, firefighters received letters the day after Thanksgiving notifying them their services would no longer be needed beginning Dec. 1, leaving them only days before St. Bernard assumes coverage.

The association also said there were no discussions between fire department command and the village administration before the decision. Village Council approved the move during a special meeting Nov. 17 in a 5-0 vote, with one member absent.

Spears acknowledged the firefighters’ frustration and said he wished they would've receive more notice.

“The unfortunate part of it was the letters are a lot closer to the end date than what we were hoping,” Spears said.

Spears said the village and St. Bernard had been going back and forth over the agreement, with contracts being written and rewritten before the transition could be finalized.

“It’s not fair, and it’s not fair that we had to let them go,” Spears said. “But like I said earlier, we were going back-and-forth, writing, rewriting.”

Spears said he understands why some of the firefighters are upset.

“I know that some of these guys are upset and I understand. I do,” Spears said. “Am I angry with them for being upset with me? Not at all. It is a hard thing for me.”

Mayor cites staffing, pay and aging equipment

Spears said the village had 17 people on the fire department staff but could not always cover shifts.

The department had historically relied on volunteers, a model Spears said was becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

“It’s nothing these guys have done. They’re doing what needs to be done, but you can’t run a station on six guys. You just can’t,” Spears said.

Pay was another concern.

“And we can’t afford to pay them what they deserve,” Spears said. “$13.50 an hour, you can go flip burgers for that.”

Spears also pointed to the cost of maintaining and eventually replacing aging equipment. He said the fire engine the village was using was 34 years old.

“We don’t really have the money to get new equipment,” Spears said. “The fire engine that they use right now is 34 years old. The squad I believe is seven. These are things that, you know, as a fire department, it’s hard to run with newer equipment sometimes, and when you get equipment that old, the repairs, breakdowns, things like that, it just sometimes becomes astronomical.”

Spears said St. Bernard approached Elmwood Place about providing full fire and EMS coverage. He declined to provide the financial terms of the agreement at this time but said the cost was less than what he believes Elmwood Place would need to spend to adequately operate its own department.

Elmwood Place's department handles roughly 800 to 900 runs a year.

Firefighters raise questions about St. Bernard coverage

In its statement, the firefighters’ association questioned what the change will mean for residents, including how quickly St. Bernard firefighters will be able to respond and how hundreds of additional calls could affect St. Bernard's existing coverage.

Spears said he also sought answers and that St. Bernard’s fire chief assured him the departments would work through those questions.

Asked whether he had concerns about response times moving forward, Spears acknowledged the concern but expressed confidence in St. Bernard.

“I’m very confident that they’ll be ready and they’ll take care of us the way we need to be taken care of,” Spears said.

St. Bernard will also go through Elmwood Place's equipment to determine whether there is anything its department can use. Elmwood Place plans to sell equipment it no longer needs.

The former fire station, meanwhile, is expected to remain a village building.

“Bottom line is once we sell the trucks, the maintenance department will probably use this building,” Spears said.

Full statement from Elmwood Place Firefighters’ Association

The Elmwood Place Firefighters’ Association released the following statement:

“To the residents of The Village of Elmwood Place. As you may have heard, the mayor and village council has, as of December 1st dissolved the fire department that has served the village since 1885. With this being said, to our knowledge there were no discussions between the fire department command and village administration. This decision was made solely by village mayor, Ron Spears with council approval. The decision was made without appropriate study, input, knowledge or support of firefighters of the village and coldly delivered by letter blindsiding its members who had no knowledge of their future being decided for them at the beginning of this holiday season. The Village of Saint Bernard Fire Department is a professional and dedicated department with years of respectable service to both communities and they will be responding to all your emergencies with care and professionalism.Moving forward we ask every resident to hold their administration accountable and to ask the important questions: 🚒 Will firefighters be staffed in the village? 🚒 What is this costing residents now and what is it costing five years from now? 🚒 How long will it take them to respond and is their fire stations’ distance from the village being factored in? 🚒 How will this affect the St. Bernard community with them adding 100’s of runs a year? It has been a true honor and privilege of all Elmwood Place Firefighter past and present to serve the village and its residents. And we wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season.

-Elmwood Place Firefighters’ Association”