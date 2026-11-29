BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown early Sunday morning, according to Middletown police.

The crash near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Highland Street was reported around 2:41 a.m. Middletown police say one vehicle was seen overturned at the scene, and both of its occupants had been ejected. The two people were flown by helicopter to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene, according to Middletown police.

Middletown police say the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Middletown Division of Police Traffic Unit at the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7700.