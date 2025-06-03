17-year-old killed in Westwood shooting

A 17-year-old is dead after someone shot into a home in Westwood early Tuesday morning.

Cincinnati Police said they received a shot-spotter alert around 1:30 AM from Percy Avenue, and officers arrived on the scene several minutes later.

Officers then found the victim inside the house and shell casings outside, indicating that he was shot from outside the home, and the bullets went inside.

At this point, they do not have any specific suspect information to share but they said they believe it is one person who did the shooting and left in a vehicle, and officers have multiple witnesses to interview.

This is a developing story. Look for updates here and WCPO 9 News.