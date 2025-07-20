Crack in road causes street closures, flooding in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Vine Street from Compton Road to Woodsdale Avenue in Springfield Township has been closed off due to a major crack appearing in the road.

Water flooded Vine Street due to a crack in the roadway early Sunday morning, forcing closures. Cincinnati and Springfield Township responded to the scene.

Police officers on the scene reported that they had to shut down three water sources, and the road will likely remain closed for the remainder of the day.

Cincinnati Water Works also responded to the scene to fix the issue. The cause of the crack is currently unknown.