Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crack in road causes street closures, flooding in Springfield Township

cracked road springfield twp
Marlena Lang/WCPO
cracked road springfield twp
Posted

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Vine Street from Compton Road to Woodsdale Avenue in Springfield Township has been closed off due to a major crack appearing in the road.

Water flooded Vine Street due to a crack in the roadway early Sunday morning, forcing closures. Cincinnati and Springfield Township responded to the scene.

Police officers on the scene reported that they had to shut down three water sources, and the road will likely remain closed for the remainder of the day.

Cincinnati Water Works also responded to the scene to fix the issue. The cause of the crack is currently unknown.

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Cincinnati edge Real Salt Lake 1-0 to take lead in Eastern Conference Local graduate receives scholarship honoring fallen deputy Larry Henderson Attorney: Police overreacted during Roebling Bridge protest arrests

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.