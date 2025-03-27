Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiNorthside

Actions

10-year-old sportscaster is 'making the news happen' at Northside's KMNH studios

Cincinnati non-profit 'Kids Making the News Happen' lets kids dream big
10-year-old sportscaster
WCPO
For 10-year-old Jude, sports isn't just a hobby — it's a career path. Jude is the youngest member of a team of teens who produce reports from the "Kids Making the News Happen" studios.
10-year-old sportscaster
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI, Ohio — For 10-year-old Jude, sports isn't just a hobby — it's a career path.

Jude is the youngest member of a team of teens who produce reports from the "Kids Making the News Happen" studios.

Once a week for over a year, he has been honing his broadcasting skills, writing his own scripts, delivering predictions, and (with the help of his younger brother) creating hand-drawn illustrations to navigate licensing restrictions.

Courtesy: KMNH

The program is run by Happen Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering kids by allowing them to report on topics that interest them.

For Jude, that means an in-depth focus on everything Cincinnati, particularly his favorite local sports teams.

Ahead of Reds Opening Day, Jude offered his analysis of the upcoming season, showcasing his deep knowledge of the game.

Jude’s passion for sports extends beyond broadcasting.

His dream is to play football and later become a commentator.

You can catch his reports on YouTube and Instagram Reels, where he shares his insights and predictions with an ever-growing audience.

To watch the program, click here.

10-year-old sportscaster is 'making the news happen' at Northside's KMNH studios

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
Rosie Reds celebrate 61 years of support for the Cincinnati Reds Police: 2 injured, 1 critically, after shooting in Winton Hills Tri-State counties combine 911 dispatch system for faster response times

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money