10-year-old sportscaster is 'making the news happen' at Northside's KMNH studios

CINCINNATI, Ohio — For 10-year-old Jude, sports isn't just a hobby — it's a career path.

Jude is the youngest member of a team of teens who produce reports from the "Kids Making the News Happen" studios.

Once a week for over a year, he has been honing his broadcasting skills, writing his own scripts, delivering predictions, and (with the help of his younger brother) creating hand-drawn illustrations to navigate licensing restrictions.

The program is run by Happen Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering kids by allowing them to report on topics that interest them.

For Jude, that means an in-depth focus on everything Cincinnati, particularly his favorite local sports teams.

Ahead of Reds Opening Day, Jude offered his analysis of the upcoming season, showcasing his deep knowledge of the game.

Jude’s passion for sports extends beyond broadcasting.

His dream is to play football and later become a commentator.

You can catch his reports on YouTube and Instagram Reels, where he shares his insights and predictions with an ever-growing audience.

