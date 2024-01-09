KSP: Firefighters found three dead with gunshot wounds inside burned structure

Three people were found with gunshot wounds inside the burned remains of a building in Robertson County, Ky. on Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said the building was reported on fire Sunday afternoon, and when firefighters arrived, they were told there may have been people still inside.

When KSP officers arrived at around 3:29 p.m., the fire was so intense that firefighters could not get inside.

The building on Oak Ridge Road continued burning but, at around 9 p.m. Sunday night, officials were able to make their way inside. Inside, they found three adults dead, with gunshot wounds.

KSP said two of the adults seemed to have been shot, while the third's gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

The case is still under investigation, according to KSP. Officials have not yet released the names of the three people found dead.