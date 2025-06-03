Watch Now
WCPO to continue focus on veteran stories after anchor Craig McKee's departure

WCPO 9 will continue its commitment to veteran-focused storytelling, even as longtime anchor Craig McKee departs the station.

Viewers expressed concerns over whether the station would maintain coverage of veteran-related issues and stories — a hallmark of McKee’s work, particularly through the “Homefront” series.

Station leaders emphasized that they plan to continue shining a light on the challenges and triumphs of veterans across the Tri-State and encourage community involvement.

McKee, a veteran himself, became a trusted voice for the veteran community during his decade at WCPO, highlighting issues ranging from veteran homelessness to mental health support.

For those with ideas or issues impacting veterans, WCPO invites you to share them at homefront@wcpo.com.

Learn more about WCPO's continued efforts in the video below:

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.

