WCPO 9 Anchor Craig McKee leaving after 10 years

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 News Anchor Craig McKee is leaving the station.

Craig will be moving to anchor and report for our Scripps-affiliate KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.

During his 10 years at WCPO 9, Craig has made a big impact with veterans in our community. His ‘Homefront’ segment has rightfully highlighted the stories and needs of our veterans, and his efforts have been pivotal in bringing attention to critical issues within the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission. Thanks to Craig’s reporting, valuable services have been restored, and he has dedicated countless hours connecting with veteran groups throughout the community.

Craig has covered all the major stories in the Tri-State over the last decade, from natural disasters to the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl. His presence will certainly be missed both on our screens and in our newsroom.

For Craig, this is the next stage in life, returning to his wife's home state, and will allow him to spend more time with his granddaughter.

Craig posted a love letter to Cincinnati on his Facebook page. You can read that below.

He will be on the air through June.