New Campbell County memorial to honor 36 people who sacrificed everything in Vietnam

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — "All gave some, some gave all" is a phrase that raises the hairs on Ron Allari’s arms to this very day.

He served 21 years in the military from Vietnam to the Middle East and is the president of Chapter 88 of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

He’s also heading up the construction of Campbell County’s first memorial dedicated to those who died in service to our country during the Vietnam War.

“Thirty-six young men went to Vietnam with the intention of doing their jobs and coming home and never made it back,” Allari said.

The three black granite panels that will honor those 36 people are currently at Rolf Monument Company receiving the final engravings ahead of their placement at Tower Park in Fort Thomas.

Allari said this monument will serve as Campbell County’s own Vietnam Wall for those who can’t travel to the full-size Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C.

“A chance to gain a little closure with the loss of these people,” Allari said. “I’ve got several friends on the wall in D.C. and it gives me a chance to say again thank you to all the friends that I lost and that 'I still remember you.'”

The granite stones have had quite a journey to get to Rolf Monument Company in Newport. The ongoing issues in the Red Sea with attacks by Houthi Rebels on commercial cargo ships meant the granite from India had to go a different shipping route to make it to the U.S. safely.

As a result of the shipping delays, the original date to unveil the monument — National Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29 — had to be changed.

But now, with the stones finally in Newport, Tim Rolf’s team is busy carving the names of the 36 service members and other components for the memorial, including the benches and more for final assembly at Tower Park.

“I feel a sense of pride and also too fulfillment,” said Rolf

Rolf is a Navy veteran and sees his role in helping create the monument as a long-term salute to those who’ve paid the ultimate price.

“The Vietnam veterans now have become like the World War II veterans, that they're aging out, so to speak, and it's like if we don't do it and don't do it now, who will?” Rolf said.

The monument will reside on what is known at the Memorial Garden Loop at Tower Park. It’s where the Charters of Freedom are on display. Granite benches will line either side of two rows of engraved bricks that lead up to the black granite panels. The bricks are purchased by community members wishing to engrave them with personal messages.

Allari said it’s been a journey well worth it to serve the community that continues to heal from a decades-old war. He hopes those who walk by and look at the names will be reminded of the true cost of war.

“We as a country pay a hell of a price for going to war and it’s not something that should be thought of lightly,” Allari said.

The official unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on April 27 at noon at the memorial’s site at Tower Park in Fort Thomas.

