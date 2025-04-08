Kentucky-based veteran organization brings on new leader with sights on expansion

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Newly appointed as the head of USA Cares, Matt Castor is waging a different kind of battle — one aimed at rescuing veterans from the economic and emotional challenges they face after military service.

As president and CEO of USA Cares, Castor leads a nonprofit organization that has become a critical lifeline for post-9/11 veterans struggling to navigate civilian life, receiving nearly 200 calls weekly from military families in crisis.

"These are families desperate for help," Castor said. "They're about to be evicted from their homes, potentially sending their children to live with relatives. For a veteran already battling post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injury, these moments can be devastating."

The organization, which dedicates over 88% of its funding directly to veteran assistance programs, focuses primarily on supporting veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts who find themselves disconnected from the structured military environment.

USA Cares operates differently from traditional charitable organizations. Rather than simply providing financial handouts, the nonprofit works directly with mortgage companies, landlords and financial institutions to stabilize veterans' immediate circumstances.

"We won't help somebody twice," Castor said. "Our goal is to bridge them through their crisis and provide resources to prevent future financial emergencies."

The organization's approach reflects a nuanced understanding of veteran challenges. Often, it's not the veteran who initiates contact but a concerned spouse seeking help for a partner reluctant to ask for assistance.

"Especially for male veterans, pride can be a significant barrier," Castor said. "Many are hesitant to acknowledge they need help, which can exacerbate their financial and emotional challenges."

Currently operating primarily in Kentucky and Ohio, USA Cares is expanding its geographical reach. The organization recently opened a new office in Austin, Texas, with plans to establish additional locations across the country.

This expansion comes at a critical time. A federal grant supporting the organization's western Kentucky operations is set to expire in 2026, prompting Castor to develop diversified funding strategies.

"We're working with state legislators like Rep. Bernie Willis in Ohio to secure additional funding," Castor said. "We want to demonstrate that these are their constituents who need support."

The nonprofit collaborates extensively with other veteran-focused organizations, recognizing that no single entity can comprehensively address the complex challenges veterans face. Partnerships extend to substance abuse treatment centers, housing assistance programs and financial counseling services.

Castor's path to leading USA Cares is unconventional. Unlike many veteran support organization leaders, he is not a veteran himself. His motivation stems from watching his father's military service and observing his wife's fulfilling nonprofit work.

"Veterans will always help veterans," he said. "But we need broader community support. Non-veterans must also understand and support our military community's ongoing needs."

The statistics are stark. Post-9/11 veterans face significantly higher rates of unemployment, homelessness, and mental health challenges compared to their civilian counterparts. Suicide rates among veterans remain alarmingly high, a concern Castor is passionate about addressing.

Castor said USA Cares' approach goes beyond immediate financial relief.

"We're teaching individuals how to fish, providing the tools and resources to rebuild their lives," Castor said.

The organization's efficiency has not gone unnoticed. Charity Navigator, a prominent nonprofit evaluation platform, has awarded USA Cares its top rating, recognizing the organization's commitment to directing funds directly to program services.

For veterans and their families facing financial uncertainty, Castor offers a simple message: "Reach out. Don't wait until the situation becomes critical. We're here to help."

You can find out more information by visiting their website.

