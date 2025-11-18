'He did it for God and country' | Local Korean War veteran's remains return home after 75 years

WILMINGTON, Ohio — After 75 years, the remains of a local Korean War veteran finally returned home.

Earl Kibbey was 18 years old when he went missing in action on Dec. 3, 1950. For decades, his family wasn't sure if he'd ever be found.

However, in August, his remains were finally discovered.

On Tuesday, his remains landed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and were immediately taken to the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home in Wilmington by way of procession.

We caught up with Kibbey's sister, Faye Delcamp, who was there to welcome her brother home.

"He was just a country boy," Delcamp said.

Delcamp said it's a day she never thought would come.

"I never expected to see him or have him back home after 75 years," Delcamp said.

She said she never gave up hope, but when she heard the news, she said she couldn't believe it.

"I cried and I cried, but it was tears of joy really," Delcamp said.

Despite the rain and cold, some people made sure to line the road to pay their respects to the long-lost veteran.

"This is what we're here today for: to give honor to my brother Earl," Delcamp said.

Delcamp's son, Dale, said this moment means a lot to their family.

"Who would've dreamed that 75 years later someone would be coming home?" Dale said. "But it's happened now."

Delcamp said they're grateful to the armed forces for finding her brother and giving her the closure she always hoped for.

"He did it for God and country," Delcamp said.