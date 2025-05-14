Ethical issues prompt changes in Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners has appointed Glenn F. Welling Jr. to the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, effective immediately.

Welling, a retired Command Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy, brings extensive military experience and veteran-focused leadership to the commission as it works to serve over 47,000 veterans in Hamilton County.

He will fulfill the unexpired term of former commissioner Bill Burwinkel, serving through December 31, 2029. Burwinkel stepped down due to ethical concerns regarding dual public service between the Veterans Service Commission and the Great Parks of Hamilton County.

“It has been an honor to serve our community as part of the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission,” Burwinkel said. “Though my tenure was brief, we made significant progress, including updating the commission's mission statement and establishing vital governance policies.”

In a resignation letter to Hamilton County Commissioners, Burwinkel cited the formation of a governance committee, the establishment of a sponsorship guidelines policy and the adoption of board meeting rules and commissioner expectations. The commission also developed goals for the executive director related to succession planning.

The appointment of Welling is seen as a positive change for the VSC.

“The Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission is thrilled that the Board of County Commissioners has appointed Command Master Chief Petty Officer (U.S. Navy, Ret.) Glenn Welling to serve on our commission,” executive director Orlando Sonza said. “Glenn brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be huge assets to our organization’s continued work to serve Hamilton County veterans and their families.”

Welling has an impressive military background, having completed 37 years of service in the Navy. He achieved the highest non-commissioned officer rank of Master Chief Petty Officer and was later competitively selected to serve as command master chief. In that role, he led over 1,200 sailors across several commands, accumulating more than 5,000 mishap-free flight hours during diverse maritime patrol missions worldwide.

As a combat veteran, Welling deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he commanded a battalion of 450 personnel.

Currently, since 2019, Welling has been the Director of the Xavier Veteran and Military Family Center, focusing on supporting over 370 military-affiliated students and guiding the center’s strategic direction and fundraising efforts. He holds degrees in Geography and Environmental Science, and Economic Geography, and is a graduate of Harvard University's Senior Executive Fellows Program.

His commitment to military families and veterans was evident through his leadership at the Xavier Veteran and Military Family Center, showcased in past Homefront stories.

