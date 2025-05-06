Colerain Veterans Memorial hosts golf tournament to raise money for project honoring township's 6K veterans

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Colerain Veterans Memorial project is rallying community support through an upcoming golf tournament to raise funds for a long-awaited tribute to local veterans.

Chris Green, president of the Colerain Veterans Memorial, is spearheading the effort to create a dedicated memorial for the township's 6,118 veterans. The project, which has faced fundraising challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeks to raise $700,000 for its first phase.

"Colerain Township is the largest township in Ohio, and they do not have a veteran memorial," Green said.

The project is deeply personal for Green, whose grandfather was a highly decorated World War II soldier with two Silver Stars, three Purple Hearts and seven Bronze Stars.

The annual golf outing, scheduled for June 21st, will feature NFL legends and local public figures.

Hear more about why the golf outing is important to veterans:

Golf tournament helps raise funds for Colerain Veterans Memorial project

Participants can register for $125 per person, with each group of three receiving a mystery fourth player — potentially a professional athlete, wrestler or local celebrity.

David Wilkins II, president of the NFL Players Association, is helping to recruit participants. Several confirmed players include Richard Carey from the Bengals, David Vulture, Kevin Walker and Joe Hillary.

"Most of us have ties to military service," Wilkins said. "My dad was in the Army, and my favorite uncle was in the Air Force. We're blessed to do what we do because of their sacrifices."

Organizers hope to attract more participants, including recently retired Cincinnati Bengals player Sam Hubbard, who has been contacted about the event.

Green emphasized the importance of recognizing local veterans, particularly those like his grandfather who served with distinction.

"These are true heroes," he said.

Green said the golf tournament represents more than just a fundraising event; it's a community effort to honor those who have served. With each registration and sponsorship, the Colerain Veterans Memorial moves closer to becoming a reality.

The memorial will be located in front of the Colerain Township community center on Springdale Road, a property donated by the township with the condition that funds are raised for construction.

Supporters can contribute through various means, including purchasing engraved bricks, sponsoring flagpoles, benches, and statues. Interested individuals can visit this website for more information.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.